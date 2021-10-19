Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,951 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 526.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 521.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.39. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

