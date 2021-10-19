Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Short Interest Update

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,570,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 10,180,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Yum China stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.82. 11,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,881. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average is $62.39. Yum China has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

A number of analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 521.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

