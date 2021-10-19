Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) will report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.19). Allena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

ALNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNA. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Level Four Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.78.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

