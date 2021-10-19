Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to announce $9.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.30 million to $10.00 million. Arcus Biosciences posted sales of $64.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year sales of $36.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.80 million to $38.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $166.60 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $423.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 19.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,902,000 after purchasing an additional 645,082 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 38.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,091,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,883,000 after purchasing an additional 857,505 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 49.1% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,797,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,828,000 after purchasing an additional 921,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 24.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after purchasing an additional 520,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 34.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,663,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,682,000 after acquiring an additional 425,838 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RCUS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.25. 428,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,342. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.15.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

