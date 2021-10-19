Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Duke Realty posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DRE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

DRE stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $53.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,169. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.57. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $54.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRE. CX Institutional raised its stake in Duke Realty by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Duke Realty by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

