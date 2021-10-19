Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.40. SP Plus posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SP shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 106,057.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SP Plus by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.73. 167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $667.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average of $31.80.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.