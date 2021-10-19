Zacks: Analysts Expect Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) to post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fanhua.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Fanhua by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 266,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 173,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Fanhua during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fanhua by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fanhua by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,670,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fanhua by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

FANH stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.00. 44,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,644. Fanhua has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $698.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

Fanhua

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

