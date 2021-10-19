Zacks: Analysts Expect Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) to post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fanhua.
Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Fanhua by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 266,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 173,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Fanhua during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fanhua by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fanhua by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,670,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fanhua by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.
FANH stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.00. 44,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,644. Fanhua has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $698.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.55.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.
About Fanhua
Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.
