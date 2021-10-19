Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. Advanced Micro Devices reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.52.

AMD stock opened at $116.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $122.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.80. The stock has a market cap of $141.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,420 shares of company stock valued at $40,697,482 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.