Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.77. AMERISAFE posted earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $76.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.04 million.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

AMSF traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,265. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $67.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Philip A. Garcia purchased 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip A. Garcia purchased 2,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $156,590.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,283.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,059,000 after acquiring an additional 388,275 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,545,000 after acquiring an additional 304,095 shares during the period. S&T Bank increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 244,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,649,000 after acquiring an additional 108,028 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,458,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

