Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Post Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to announce earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $3.30. Cedar Fair reported earnings per share of ($2.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 203.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.35) EPS. Cedar Fair’s quarterly revenue was up 3597.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.57.

NYSE FUN opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.30. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $52.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 28.0% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at $629,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at $23,596,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.