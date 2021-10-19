Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to Post $0.40 EPS

Brokerages expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.40. Exponent reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.11 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPO shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Exponent stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,431. Exponent has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $120.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 61.66 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $810,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,744.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Exponent by 8.1% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 120,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,717,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Exponent by 75.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 107,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,564,000 after buying an additional 46,087 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the second quarter worth approximately $767,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

