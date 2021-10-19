Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Will Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.30. Malibu Boats posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MBUU. Raymond James dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

MBUU stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.85. The company had a trading volume of 489 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,206. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $49.63 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.84.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 30.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 383.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 7.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

