Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) to report sales of $86.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for N-able’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.68 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that N-able will report full year sales of $344.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $344.00 million to $344.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $392.05 million, with estimates ranging from $389.10 million to $395.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover N-able.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter.

NABL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, N-able presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NABL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,495. N-able has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in N-able stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 340,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.19% of N-able at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About N-able

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

