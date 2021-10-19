Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). S&W Seed posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 29.72% and a negative net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SANW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 67.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 66,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in S&W Seed by 276.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in S&W Seed during the second quarter worth $3,979,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 0.9% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 474,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in S&W Seed by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SANW remained flat at $$2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 67,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,591. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $104.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.65.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

