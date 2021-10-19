Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Analysts predict that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Boeing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is ($0.18). The Boeing posted earnings per share of ($1.39) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 112.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $8.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $304.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.75. The company had a trading volume of 260,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,742,668. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.56. The stock has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

