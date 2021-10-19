Zacks: Brokerages Expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to Announce $1.99 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.07. Crown reported earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full year earnings of $7.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.39.

Crown stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.49. 402,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.97. Crown has a twelve month low of $84.78 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,253,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,252,440,000 after buying an additional 134,633 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Crown by 4.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,682,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,548,000 after buying an additional 359,555 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Crown by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,464,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,242,000 after buying an additional 73,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Crown by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,767,000 after buying an additional 169,718 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Crown by 42.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,271,000 after buying an additional 663,893 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

