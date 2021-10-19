Zacks: Brokerages Expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Will Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will post $1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted earnings per share of $2.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $12.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $13.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $11.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on DKS. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $311,649.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS opened at $123.73 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

