Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $219.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to announce $219.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $216.40 million to $226.00 million. Fulton Financial posted sales of $220.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year sales of $894.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $874.90 million to $910.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $869.20 million, with estimates ranging from $865.00 million to $876.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,095.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 657,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 602,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fulton Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,532,000 after acquiring an additional 508,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,920,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,228,000 after acquiring an additional 428,721 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 11.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,172,000 after acquiring an additional 272,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 25.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,358,000 after acquiring an additional 265,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

