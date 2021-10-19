Zacks: Brokerages Expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to Post $3.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will announce $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.12 and the highest is $3.57. Snap-on reported earnings of $3.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Bank of America cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.17.

Shares of SNA stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.29. 345,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,054. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $153.27 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,274,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,951,000 after acquiring an additional 44,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,350,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,121,000 after buying an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,633,000 after buying an additional 62,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,028,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 21.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,265,000 after purchasing an additional 150,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

