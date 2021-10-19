Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

ARMP opened at $3.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.34. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 795.84% and a negative return on equity of 90.78%. Equities analysts predict that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

