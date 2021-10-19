Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “
ARMP opened at $3.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.34. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $10.48.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.
About Armata Pharmaceuticals
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
