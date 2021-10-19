Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) to Hold

The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank E Asia has dedicated itself to service on behalf of the people of Hong Kong and customers in China and overseas. BEA is the largest independent local bank in Hong Kong. BEA offers a full range of wholesale and retail banking services covering corporate banking, personal banking, investment banking and China services. Products ranging from deposits, foreign currency savings, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, Mandatory Provident Fund services, trade finance, syndicated loans, remittances and foreign exchange margin trading. “

BKEAY has been the subject of several other reports. DBS Vickers raised The Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Bank of East Asia in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

BKEAY remained flat at $$1.65 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.55. The Bank of East Asia has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About The Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

