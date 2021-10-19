Zacks Investment Research Lowers CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) to Sell

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price objective on shares of CureVac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CureVac by 11.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CureVac by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CureVac by 270.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CureVac by 191.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CureVac by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. 7.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CureVac Company Profile
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.
