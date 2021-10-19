Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.63.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $21.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average of $22.85.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 615,264 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,600,000 after acquiring an additional 522,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after acquiring an additional 477,272 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after acquiring an additional 414,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,041,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

