Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 333,400 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the September 15th total of 484,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,334.0 days.
Shares of ZLDSF stock opened at $87.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.27. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $87.05 and a fifty-two week high of $120.64.
Zalando Company Profile
