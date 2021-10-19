Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 333,400 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the September 15th total of 484,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,334.0 days.

Shares of ZLDSF stock opened at $87.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.27. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $87.05 and a fifty-two week high of $120.64.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

