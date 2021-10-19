Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 523,000 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the September 15th total of 375,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.14.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $526.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $553.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.47. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $281.02 and a fifty-two week high of $594.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

