Zel Hits Market Capitalization of $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.59 or 0.00228790 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.12 or 0.00111725 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.31 or 0.00131152 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000575 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003291 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

