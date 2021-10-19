Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Holdings Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 35,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZNTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.08. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.87.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). On average, research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly acquired 1,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $68,952.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,436,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,777,577.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,764 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,979 over the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

