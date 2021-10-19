Zero Utility Token Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 19th. Zero Utility Token has a total market cap of $670,560.17 and approximately $1,389.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for about $692.19 or 0.01104075 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00040903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.97 or 0.00194542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00089885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

