Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.18.

ZION stock opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

