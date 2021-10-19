ZKSwap Achieves Market Cap of $97.82 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last week, ZKSwap has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $97.82 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000798 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00066024 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00070740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00101317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,214.71 or 1.00189673 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,758.93 or 0.06053331 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00022238 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

