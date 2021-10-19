Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Holdings Raised by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 167.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299,546 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $185,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,968,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,275,000 after buying an additional 565,755 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,861,000 after acquiring an additional 666,260 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,662,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,608,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $274.23 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.11 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.95. The company has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $4,136,718.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total value of $2,788,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,269,534.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,179 shares of company stock valued at $65,704,748 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.