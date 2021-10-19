ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 267,245 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 267,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $18,009,640.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 341,594 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $22,111,379.62.

On Monday, September 27th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 350,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $22,662,500.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 211,594 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $14,233,928.38.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 509,111 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $34,818,101.29.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 450,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $30,015,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $68.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.34. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $69.72.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506,257 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,630,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,493,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,109,000 after purchasing an additional 990,510 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,250,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,773,000 after purchasing an additional 63,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

