Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZY. Bank of America downgraded Zymergen from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair downgraded Zymergen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zymergen from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zymergen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Zymergen from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $9.83.

ZY traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,108. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zymergen has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zymergen will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Zymergen in the second quarter worth $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

