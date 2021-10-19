Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of ZYXI stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.54. 3,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,536. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.60 and a beta of 0.85. Zynex has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.95.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $2,689,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Zynex by 5,705.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Zynex by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Zynex by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. 31.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

