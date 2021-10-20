-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). Farmland Partners posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Farmland Partners.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 0.16%.

FPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Farmland Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:FPI traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

In related news, Director John A. Good purchased 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $70,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $108,633. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPI. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Farmland Partners by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.