$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.16. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 113%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 51.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 305,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,854. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $350.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $94,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131,122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

