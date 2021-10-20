$0.08 EPS Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Information Services Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Information Services Group.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.54 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 4.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Information Services Group by 183.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $364.93 million, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Information Services Group has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $8.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.