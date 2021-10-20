-$0.14 EPS Expected for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). OneSpaWorld reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 469.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

OSW stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,858. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41. OneSpaWorld has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

