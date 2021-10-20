-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Summit Wireless Technologies’ earnings. Summit Wireless Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Wireless Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.43) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Wireless Technologies.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.13). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 304.57% and a negative return on equity of 139.82%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Wireless Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISA. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares during the period. 8.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WISA stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 180,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,847. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $41.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.40. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $7.06.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

