$0.19 EPS Expected for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.15. Cactus posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Cactus by 4.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Cactus by 2.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cactus in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cactus by 27.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Cactus by 3.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.48. 333,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,280. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.04 and a beta of 2.40. Cactus has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

