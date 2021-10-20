$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Discovery’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.42. Discovery posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $3.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Discovery by 1,147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Discovery by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.30. 51,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,233,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.86. Discovery has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

