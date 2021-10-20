$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.57. Square posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.31.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total value of $2,132,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,194,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 299,381 shares of company stock valued at $77,561,418. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,394,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,037,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $254.41 on Wednesday. Square has a 1 year low of $151.10 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.36 and a 200 day moving average of $244.18. The stock has a market cap of $116.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

