$0.75 EPS Expected for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Great Western Bancorp reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.46 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Great Western Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 907,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after buying an additional 67,034 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,124,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWB stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.93. The company had a trading volume of 12,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.09. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Western Bancorp (GWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.