$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.87. HP posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter worth $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 800.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.59. 11,139,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,666,139. HP has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

