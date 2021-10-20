-$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.10). Spirit Airlines posted earnings per share of ($2.32) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($3.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($3.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.67 million.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

Shares of SAVE stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.24. The company had a trading volume of 243,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,512. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $40.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth about $5,687,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 365,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 39,724 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth about $697,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 26.1% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

