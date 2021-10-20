$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.15. The Clorox posted earnings per share of $3.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $7.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.28.

CLX traded up $3.02 on Friday, hitting $162.01. 56,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,462. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $231.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in The Clorox by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in The Clorox by 677.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after purchasing an additional 152,297 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in The Clorox by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

