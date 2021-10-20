$1.36 EPS Expected for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to report $1.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.09. PDC Energy posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $9.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDCE. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.56.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $255,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,340 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period.

Shares of PDCE opened at $50.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -37.24 and a beta of 3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $53.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

