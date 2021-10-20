$1.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Teradyne posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teradyne.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.25.

Shares of TER traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,285. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradyne (TER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.