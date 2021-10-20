$1.60 EPS Expected for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will report $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $1.61. IDEX posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,618,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,896,469,000 after acquiring an additional 110,061 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,333,000 after purchasing an additional 208,643 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 728.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IDEX by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,079,000 after buying an additional 213,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDEX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,546,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.09. 349,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX has a 52-week low of $166.51 and a 52-week high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

