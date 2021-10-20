$1.75 EPS Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will post $1.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the lowest is $1.57. Jack in the Box reported earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JACK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.88.

JACK stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.28 and its 200 day moving average is $109.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $124.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 37.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $60,379,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 177.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,648,000 after purchasing an additional 382,408 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 32.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,088,000 after purchasing an additional 329,110 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 72.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,493,000 after purchasing an additional 216,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $22,675,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

